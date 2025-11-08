Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.0 million-$325.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.0 million.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.36. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 16.83%.The firm had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.43 million. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on Fulgent Genetics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fulgent Genetics

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $25,754.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 365,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,548.52. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,577 shares of company stock valued at $121,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 108.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.