Analysts Set Expectations for Centric Health FY2027 Earnings

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Centric Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Centric Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

