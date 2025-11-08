Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 76,183 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,183 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 164,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 11,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 132.4% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

