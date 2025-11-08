Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.98 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.