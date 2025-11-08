Cencora (NYSE:COR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $395.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.50.

Get Cencora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.27 and a 200 day moving average of $299.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $364.36.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.