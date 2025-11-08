Newmont Corporation $NEM Position Increased by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,507,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,203.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,502.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,692,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,391,000 after buying an additional 4,399,778 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,074.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,411,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,416,000 after buying an additional 2,206,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Newmont by 2,003.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,119,000 after buying an additional 1,506,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:NEM opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. CIBC set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.