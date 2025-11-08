Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,248 Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,681,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,208,000 after acquiring an additional 166,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,476,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,069,000 after acquiring an additional 94,758 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,537,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,665,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,462,000 after purchasing an additional 421,279 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $136.28 and a 1 year high of $218.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday. Huber Research raised Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

