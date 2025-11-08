Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 9,503 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Copart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Copart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $40.51 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

