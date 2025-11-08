Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nutrien by 117.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 1,074.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:NTR opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.