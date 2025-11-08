Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Raises Position in Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 141.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,170 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 173,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,076.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,054,488 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,069.76. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $560,327.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,213,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,412.52. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,822,449 shares of company stock valued at $279,929,441. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Arete Research initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cipher Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities set a $27.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Cipher Mining stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

