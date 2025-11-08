Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,705,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
