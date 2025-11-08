Metis Global Partners LLC Has $7.78 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,238,000 after buying an additional 66,245 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 168,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $68.15 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.74%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

