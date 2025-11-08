Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,511,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,802 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,332,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0%

GOOG opened at $279.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $291.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

