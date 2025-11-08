Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,104,000 after purchasing an additional 288,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,078,000 after buying an additional 178,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,024,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,412,000 after buying an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,178,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,631,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $122.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $123.37.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $1,281,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,060,296.60. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

