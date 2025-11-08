Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Sells 10,221 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lessened its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JSCP. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,873,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 706,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,342,000 after buying an additional 532,598 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1,425.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 277,698 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 135,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000.

Shares of JSCP opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $942.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

