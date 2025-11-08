Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 10,472 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.6%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $183.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average is $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 195 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,532.20. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.69.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

