Metis Global Partners LLC Has $13.36 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.4% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 884,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of WFC opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $88.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

