abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,373,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,735 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC owned 3.24% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $169,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOL. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.