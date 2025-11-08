Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Takes $204,000 Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 14,492.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 16.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTAI Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $590.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $140.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 41.09% and a negative return on equity of 75.13%.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -4.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Infrastructure

In related news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher purchased 10,000 shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.