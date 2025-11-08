Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Position Increased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

