Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Takes $81,000 Position in APA Corporation $APA

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in APA by 144.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 6,096.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 214.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 1,731.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cfra Research upgraded APA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised APA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

APA Stock Up 0.8%

APA stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. APA Corporation has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

