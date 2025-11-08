700 Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 $UPRO Purchased by Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth about $109,093,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2,778.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.26. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.03.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

