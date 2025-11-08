FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF $EIPX Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID owned 0.11% of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 123,641 shares in the last quarter.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EIPX opened at $26.57 on Friday. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $395.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Profile

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

