Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Has $154,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,758 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

