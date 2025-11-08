Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in CION Investment Corporation $CION

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 24.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in CION Investment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 342,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CION Investment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 329,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut CION Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CION Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION Investment stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. CION Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $500.56 million, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.0%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

