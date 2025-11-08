Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,889,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,414,000 after buying an additional 912,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,750,000 after acquiring an additional 561,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,700,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,325,000 after acquiring an additional 59,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 487,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,362,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190,323 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS RDVI opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

