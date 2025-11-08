Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,317,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,292,000 after acquiring an additional 741,703 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247,257 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 166,046 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 917,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 804,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 79,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.29 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

