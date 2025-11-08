Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Sells 5,922 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID decreased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID owned 0.07% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 73,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.87 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

