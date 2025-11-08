Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Buys 2,810 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 932,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,967,000 after purchasing an additional 134,411 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JBND opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

