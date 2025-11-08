Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Buys 944,758 Shares of NeoVolta, Inc. $NEOV

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in shares of NeoVolta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,567,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944,758 shares during the period. NeoVolta comprises approximately 7.8% of Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID owned approximately 13.39% of NeoVolta worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in NeoVolta by 3.2% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEOV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeoVolta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeoVolta in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.50.

NeoVolta Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:NEOV opened at $4.24 on Friday. NeoVolta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 million, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of -0.87.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 59.75% and a negative return on equity of 144.53%.

NeoVolta Profile

(Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoVolta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.