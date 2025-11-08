Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYZ. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Block from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Block from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Block from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XYZ

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $763,036.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 263,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,288,712.40. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $264,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,918.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,052,531 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

