Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of XYZ opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYZ. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Block from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Block from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Block from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.58.
Insider Activity at Block
In other Block news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $763,036.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 263,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,288,712.40. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $264,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,918.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,052,531 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
