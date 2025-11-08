Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. $ECC

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID cut its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 301,175 shares during the quarter. Eagle Point Credit accounts for about 2.0% of Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID owned about 0.66% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $788.93 million, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 26.9%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,527.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $7.75 price target on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

