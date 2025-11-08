Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 124,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.60 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

