Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.12% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 71,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 246,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,638,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 2.5%

SYLD stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $968.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $76.95.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.4917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

