Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after buying an additional 3,274,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,381,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after acquiring an additional 992,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,644,000 after acquiring an additional 123,501 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of O stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

