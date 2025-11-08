Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,836,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $436,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,593,457,000 after buying an additional 2,267,307 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $41,849,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,442,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $364,775,000 after buying an additional 790,952 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $41,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $119,719,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $65.13 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

