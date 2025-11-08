Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Grows Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.72.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE DE opened at $466.98 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $465.84 and its 200 day moving average is $490.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.