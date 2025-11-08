Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,967 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,097,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,811,000 after buying an additional 766,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,745,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,557,000 after acquiring an additional 683,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,736,000 after acquiring an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,885,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The business had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

