Savant Capital LLC Sells 27,608 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,608 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 41.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.