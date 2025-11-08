Savant Capital LLC Acquires 36,530 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $217.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.43. The company has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 259,842 shares of company stock valued at $57,857,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

