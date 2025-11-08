The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Position Increased by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

