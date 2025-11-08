Savant Capital LLC Acquires 51,155 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,155 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,793,000 after buying an additional 789,737 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,639,000 after purchasing an additional 426,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.