Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 8 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of NVR by 60.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in NVR by 86.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,242.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,376.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,852.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,607.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $130.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,366.67.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 850 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,075. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

