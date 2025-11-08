Bensler LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

