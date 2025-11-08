Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.5890, with a volume of 6576960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $465.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.96 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,310.72. This represents a 50.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10,113.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,691,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 448.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,115 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 44.8% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 912,844 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 36.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,528,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 678,822 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

