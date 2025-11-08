Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 297,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 87,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.40.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.