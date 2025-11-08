Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.6% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $132.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.24. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

