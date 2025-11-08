Rightmove (LON:RMV) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 573.69. 24,167,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 5,171,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.

RMV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 796.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 697.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 744.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

