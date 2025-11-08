Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Veritas lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 69.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.93%.The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

