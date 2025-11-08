Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.02 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cummins from $434.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.93.

Cummins Trading Up 2.4%

Cummins stock opened at $474.10 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $482.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,674,705. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

